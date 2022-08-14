Cybersecurity is the buzzword on the street and with financial planning the industries pushing financial planners to get their cyber security in order a lot of them are not aware of what they need to do and how they need to do it.

This is a Free Online Cyber Security Workshop for financial planners to help you stay secure online. The workshop lasts 30-40 minutes and is an interactive hands-on experience where we review and help you increase your security.

By the end of this workshop, you will be able to walk out with a sense of understanding on what is the buzz about cyber security and some immediate steps you can take to increase your security with in next 24 to 48 hours.