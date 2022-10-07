Türkiye has become one of the fastest-growing countries in the data center industry in recent years with the effect of the pandemic. According to DCF Data Center Expo, Türkiye’s current data center footprint is estimated to be 100,000 square meters and the country has shared its plan to increase it to 400,000 square meters within 5 years with support from public and private investments. Türkiye is currently outsourcing %95 of its data traffic, thus, data centers have the utmost importance for the country.

Crucial for many industries

DCF Data Center Expo will be held at Istanbul Expo Center and it will last three days, 20-22 October 2022. The event will bring information technology professionals, entrepreneur companies, and expert speakers from 30 countries from all over the Middle East, Eastern Europe, Balkans, Gulf Countries, and North Africa together.

This event is crucial to bring professionals to discuss possible improvements in the data center, cloud, cyber security, IoT, big data, DevOps, blockchain, AI, AR-VR, and software industries. Cloud7.news is a media sponsor for DCF Data Center Expo; we will be delivering more news from the event. Savaş Burkay, Project Manager of DCF Data Center Expo said;

« Before the pandemic, the occupancy rate in data centers was 85% in Ankara and around 80% in Istanbul. After the pandemic, the strategic importance of data centers has been well understood. After the Presidency Digital Transformation Office’s report, published two months ago, it became more important for Türkiye to plan its next steps to be able to become a data center hub in the region. In this sense, the incentives to be announced are also very valuable for the sector. As a result, Türkiye improved its know-how in IT and industry compared to other 100 countries around the country and became unrivaled in the region. Turkish companies are the most suitable companies to be able to meet the demands of neighboring countries. For this purpuse, DCF Data Center Expo enables us to introduce Turkish companies to 30 countries. »

Who will visit DCF Data Center Expo?

DCF Data Center Expo attracts visitors from public institutions, banking and finance, telecommunication institutions, health institutions, data center business administrators, industrial manufacturers (automotive, white appliances, packaging, etc.), call centers, insurance, textile, construction, transportation (airways, seaways, etc.), energy, tourism, chemistry, food industries, and press.

For more information, you can send an email to [email protected] or visit the DCF Data Center Expo website.