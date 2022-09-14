Join the webinar held by CloudLinux and sponsored by AMD, in which you’ll learn more about migrating from CentOS / CloudLinux OS 7 to 8 by utilizing ELevate. It is an open-source project that allows migrating between major versions of RHEL-based distributions. Through a combination of Red Hat’s Leapp framework, a community-created library, and a service for the required migration metadata, ELevate supports a seamless migration to minimize risk and avoid interruptions.

WebPros: Developers of the world’s most popular control panel solutions, including cPanel and Plesk, WebPros supports the full life cycle of online businesses.

CloudLinux: With over 500 combined years of making Linux more secure and stable, CloudLinux is changing how hosting companies and data centers use the technology to grow their businesses and reach more customers.

AlmaLinux OS Foundation: AlmaLinux is an open-source, community-owned, forever-free enterprise Linux distribution focused on long-term stability.

Eric Ellis, Technical Account Manager at CloudLinux

Andrew Lukoshko, Team Lead at CloudLinux & Software Architect of AlmaLinux OS

benny Vasquez, Chair of the Board of Directors for the AlmaLinux OS Foundation

Jesse Asklund, Chief Experience Officer at WebPros, Board Member of AlmaLinux Foundation

