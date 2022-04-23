It’s aimed at people who either have an existing WordPress site that they’re not confident using it, or those who want to build a new site using WordPress and want some guidance on how to get started.

WordPress is the most widely used content management system in the world, used by almost 35% of all the websites in the world, but it’s not always the most user friendly interface, particularly for new users. Join us for this FREE webinar to learn more about WordPress, how it works and whether it’s right for you.

What is WordPress?

How to install and set up WordPress

Finding your way around the WordPress backend interface

How WordPress organises website content

Pages

Posts

Media

Adding new pages to your site or editing the pages you already have

Managing the look and feel of your site using themes

Adding functionality to your site using plugins and widgets

Questions

Who should attend?

This webinar is suitable for anyone wants to better understand how WordPress works, whether you’re setting up a new site or working on an existing WordPress site. Places on this webinar are free but numbers are limited so book now to secure yours.