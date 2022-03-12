Date: April, 25, 2022
Start Time: 8:00 am GMT
End Time: 5:00 pm GMT
Location: Virtual/Online
Price: Free
Learn about the power of Google Cloud and get hands-on access to GCP projects with no costs and no risk. This live instructor-led course will give you a high-level overview of the power of the Google Cloud Platform. You will learn the following objectives:
- Identify the purpose and value of Google Cloud products and services
- Interact with Google Cloud services.
- Describe ways in which customers have used Google Cloud.
- Choose among and use application deployment environments on Google Cloud: App Engine, Google Kubernetes Engine, and Compute Engine.
- Choose among and use Google Cloud storage options: Cloud Storage, Cloud SQL, Cloud Bigtable, and Firestore.
- Make basic use of BigQuery, Google’s managed data warehouse for analytics.
This course is ideally suited to:
- Individuals planning to deploy applications and create application environments on Google Cloud.
- Developers, systems operations professionals, and solution architects getting started with Google Cloud.
- Executives and business decision-makers evaluate the potential of Google Cloud to address their business needs.
Prerequisites
Familiarity with application development, systems operations, Linux operating systems, and data analytics/machine learning is helpful in understanding the technologies covered.