GUADEC is the GNOME community’s largest conference, bringing together hundreds of users, contributors, community members, and enthusiastic supporters for a week of talks and workshops. GUADEC 2023 will take place between the 26th and 31st of July in Riga, Latvia. This year GUADEC will be held as a hybrid event and attendees will be able to join virtually or in person at the venue in Riga.

Requires registration

The event is expected to be free but it requires registration. The call for proposals and registration will be open soon. Other details of GUADEC, which stands for GNOME Users and Developers European Conference, will also be announced in the following weeks.

GUADEC, founded in 2000, is mainly supported by sponsors and volunteers. Last year, the event took place in Guadalajara, Mexico, and attracted over 200 attendees in person, and thousands online.