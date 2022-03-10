Container adoption continues to grow as organizations look to transition from virtual machines to microservices-based architectures, known for their increased efficiency, portability, and scalability. But while containers afford an additional layer of security through their ability to isolate applications, a containerized environment is still susceptible to malicious attacks between containers or the within the shared resources of the underlying host.
Key takeaways
Understand the impact your container hosting strategy will have on your security requirements
Learn some critical security best practices for the different container architectural building blocks, including Amazon ECS, Amazon EKS and AWS Fargate
Get insights into the key risks you’ll face with vital hints and tips to keep your containers secure