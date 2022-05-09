The year 2021 broke all records when it came to cyberattacks on companies, governments, and individuals, and it’s only predicted to get worse: according to Cybersecurity Ventures, cybercrime is on track to cost the world $10.5 trillion annually by 2025.

New skills for fighting cybercrimes

But knowledge is power. Join Flatiron School as one of our lead cybersecurity instructors breaks down Phishing, and how it has been used in many high-profile cybersecurity attacks you’ve been hearing about in the news. You’ll also hear about how the skills we teach in our cybersecurity courses directly prepare you to fight these cybercrimes. At the end of our session, we’ll open up the floor to audience questions; so come ready with yours.

No experience is required to attend. If you’ve had some experience with cybersecurity in general, there is still a lot to learn from this workshop. This is a no-strings-attached opportunity for you to gain knowledge and find out if cybersecurity is something you’re passionate about.