If you’re passionate about the programming and design that goes into a well-designed website, the CSB Media Arts Center Web Design and Development Program is where you can develop your talents! Learn to code, from home, and prepare for a job as a junior web developer. Learn HTML, CSS, JavaScript, SQL, PHP, Bootstrap, and more with CSB Media Arts Center. Small online classes, hands-on training, affordable tuition.

The US Department of Labor projects careers for Web Developers will grow much faster than average through the year 2026, at a rate of 15% or higher in the US.

CSB Media Arts Center is hosting a free online information session for our Intro to Web Design & Development Program. This is an opportunity for you to see how our classes are run through our online platform and ask any questions you might have regarding the program.