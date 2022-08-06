High-performance computing (HPC) is a technology geared with the power of supercomputers or computer clusters to solve complex problems requiring massive computation. It lets users process large amounts of data faster than a standard computer. HPC technology can be one million times more powerful than the fastest laptop.

What you’ll learn

If your desktop system is too slow for your “big datasets” or the problems too complex, High-Performance Computing (HPC) is the tool you need. This introductory course will provide an overview of these systems and the Linux command line, use environmental modules, how to write Slurm script so you can submit data or task parallel jobs, and plenty of hands-on examples of running with research applications.

This is a Zoom presentation. You will need a laptop and an SSH client to access Spartan. If you are using Linux and MacOS there should be one built-in. If you are using MS Windows an option such as Putty is recommended.