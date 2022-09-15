The summit will be organized by London-based EAK Digital between November 14 – 17, 2022, and will include prominent figures such as Cryptographer David Chaum, known as the father of cryptography, Pankhuri Bansal, Blockchain Advisor to the United Nations and the UK Government; David Palmer, Vodafone Blockchain Leader; Gleb Kostarev, Binance Asia Regional Leader; Andrew Robinson, Head of EMEA Enterprise Sales and Trading at Coinbase; and Yoshihisa Hashimoto, former CTO of Square Enix.

Turkey has a promising potential

The main topics of the Istanbul Blockchain Week will include NFT, DeFi, DAO, venture funds, and legal regulations. The event will feature discussions on the financial, social, and legal changes that Web 3.0 technology will bring about in the modern world from prominent figures from Turkey and other countries.

Erhan Korhaliller, CEO of EAK Digital said,

« The adoption of Web3 in Turkey has been extremely promising and represents an exciting opportunity for Turkey to establish itself as a leader in the field. By bringing the attention of the industry to Istanbul, we aim to provide a platform for education, outside investment into Turkey and provide new job opportunities in the Web 3 industry. We look forward to showcasing to the world the passion and talent that Turkey has to offer to the industry while offering exciting opportunities for international projects to meet, partner and onboard the Turkish community. »

Istanbul Blockchain Week begins its first 3 days of events at the Hilton Bomonti Hotel. Which will start with NFT Day on November 14, and will continue with panels and talks on Token economies, regulations, capital adequacy, and sectoral needs under the name of IstanBlock on November 15-16. On November 17th at Maslak ESA Esports Arena, the Web3 Esports Championships will mark the conclusion of the week.

NFT, the colorful world of Web3

With NFT Day, Istanbul Blockchain Week will get underway. Speakers from prominent NFT projects such as LazyLions, Hape, and Kusama Kings will be on stage speaking about NFT, one of the most exciting topics of the last period. The event will bring together the biggest figures in NFT from Turkey and around the world. Topics on the agenda will include the metaverse, digital identity, fashion, gaming, entertainment, sports, and much more. Visitors to NFT Day will also have the opportunity to explore fascinating collections in the NFT Gallery through an AR and VR experience.

At the two-day IstanBlock conference during Istanbul Blockchain Week, the topics that will define Turkey’s Web 3.0 agenda will be explored with international thought leaders. In addition to the panels, there will also be training sessions of prominent companies in the field of Web 3.0 technologies, hackathons, and an exclusive competition for Web 3.0 startups to meet with leading investors.

Early Bird Tickets for Istanbul Blockchain Week are available at a 50% discount until September 15th using the code EARLYBIRD to get your ticket use the following link:

Click here to buy tickets for Istanbul Blockchain Week