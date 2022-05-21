WordPress now powers 44% of websites and it’s one of the most popular, powerful and flexible website platforms for all levels of business. WordPress is an all-in-one solution with unlimited potential that has the ability to scale as you grow. With thousands of plugins available for WordPress, how do you know which ones are worthwhile? Are you taking full advantage of what your WordPress website has to offer?

This informative session will cover:

“Must Have” WordPress Plugins

Page Builder

Lead Generation Resources

Search Engine Optimization Tools

E-Commerce Solutions

Security & Maintenance

More!

How to Install Plugins

Common Mistakes to Avoid with Plugins

Presenter: Victoria Byrne is the founder of Creative Marketing Services, Inc. She has worked in corporate as well as small business marketing for over 18 years, helping her clients achieve optimal results through a combination of creative and cost-effective marketing initiatives. Victoria is a Certified Constant Contact Solution Provider and regularly speaks at educational seminars & webinars where she shares tips and advice on a variety of digital marketing methods.