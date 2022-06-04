This Introduction to Cyber Security certification will teach you the fundamentals of cyber security. This course is for beginners who want to get a better understanding of the current cyber security landscape and learn how to assess and maintain security measures in information processing systems using applicable technologies. This program also allows students to undertake business impact analysis and catastrophe recovery testing.
Course Outline:
Introduction of PGP Cyber Security Program
- What is cybersecurity?
- The importance of cybersecurity
- Why is cybercrime increasing?
- What is the impact of cybercrime?
- How to protect your organization against cybercrime?
- Examples of damages to companies affected by cyber-attacks and data breaches
- Is your business at risk of a data breach?
Agenda of the Training:
Cyber Security Basic – Concept, Impact, and Examples
Who can Attend?
The Cybersecurity Overview course is related to the Cybersecurity Fundamental course and is developed to help students, and IT professionals understand and others who are interested to shape their careers in Cyber Security.