At the Open Source Automation Days (short: OSAD), the central topic is automation in data centers based on open source. For two days there will be exciting presentations and news about current developments in this field, which you can discuss with the present developers and the professional audience.

On-site and Online options

On the two conference days, you can choose between strategy and technology tracks. The strategy track is about discussing automation solutions in your work environment. Here, CTOs, CIOs, and other IT decision-makers will find the latest developments in data center automation.

The technology track looks at new developments in the open source community. The topics are particularly aimed at developers, system administrators and all other open source enthusiasts.

The conference will be held on October 4 and 5. OSAD offers you exciting Presentations and news on current developments at the Science Congress Center Munich. For participants who are not able to attend on-site, we offer the possibility to join the conference online.

Speakers

Mark Hlawatschek

CEO

ATIX AG

Prof. Dr. Ali Sunyaev

Scientist – Supervisory Board – Advisor – Professor

Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT)

Thomas Fraunholz

Project Manager & AI Architect

WOGRA AG

Christian Stankowic

System Engineer

SVA System Vertrieb Alexander GmbH

Dennis Zimmer

CTO

Codenotary

Michael Friedrich

Senior Developer Evangelist

GitLab

Konstantin Diener

CTO

cosee GmbH

Michael Jaeger

Product Manager for Ecosystems

Canonical

Patrick Banholzer

Architect and DevOps Engineer

Mercedes-Benz AG

Stefan Bogner

Linux Consultant and Trainer

B1 Systems GmbH

Joao Correia

Technical Evangelist

TuxCare

Mathias Frink

CUD Technology Specialist ISO

Computacenter

Michael Hofmann

IT-Specialist

Computacenter

Josef Spillner

Distributed Application Computing Paradigms Lead and Lecturer

Zurich University of Applied Sciences

Daniel Haß

Systems Architect

Endress+Hauser

JJ Ashgar

Developer Advocate

IBM Cloud

Jan Bundesmann

Senior IT-Consultant

ATIX AG