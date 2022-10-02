At the Open Source Automation Days (short: OSAD), the central topic is automation in data centers based on open source. For two days there will be exciting presentations and news about current developments in this field, which you can discuss with the present developers and the professional audience.
On-site and Online options
On the two conference days, you can choose between strategy and technology tracks. The strategy track is about discussing automation solutions in your work environment. Here, CTOs, CIOs, and other IT decision-makers will find the latest developments in data center automation.
The technology track looks at new developments in the open source community. The topics are particularly aimed at developers, system administrators and all other open source enthusiasts.
The conference will be held on October 4 and 5. OSAD offers you exciting Presentations and news on current developments at the Science Congress Center Munich. For participants who are not able to attend on-site, we offer the possibility to join the conference online.
Speakers
Mark Hlawatschek
CEO
ATIX AG
Prof. Dr. Ali Sunyaev
Scientist – Supervisory Board – Advisor – Professor
Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT)
Thomas Fraunholz
Project Manager & AI Architect
WOGRA AG
Christian Stankowic
System Engineer
SVA System Vertrieb Alexander GmbH
Dennis Zimmer
CTO
Codenotary
Michael Friedrich
Senior Developer Evangelist
GitLab
Konstantin Diener
CTO
cosee GmbH
Michael Jaeger
Product Manager for Ecosystems
Canonical
Patrick Banholzer
Architect and DevOps Engineer
Mercedes-Benz AG
Stefan Bogner
Linux Consultant and Trainer
B1 Systems GmbH
Joao Correia
Technical Evangelist
TuxCare
Mathias Frink
CUD Technology Specialist ISO
Computacenter
Michael Hofmann
IT-Specialist
Computacenter
Josef Spillner
Distributed Application Computing Paradigms Lead and Lecturer
Zurich University of Applied Sciences
Daniel Haß
Systems Architect
Endress+Hauser
JJ Ashgar
Developer Advocate
IBM Cloud
Jan Bundesmann
Senior IT-Consultant
ATIX AG