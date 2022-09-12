Open Source Summit is the premier event for open source developers, technologists, and community leaders to collaborate, share information, solve problems, and gain knowledge, furthering open source innovation and ensuring a sustainable open source ecosystem. It is the gathering place for open-source code and community contributors.

Open Source Summit is a conference umbrella, composed of a collection of events covering the most important technologies, topics, and issues affecting open source today. The summit, which Cloud7.news is a media sponsor of it, consists of subevents as follows:

Linuxcon: An event for maintainers, developers and project leads in the Linux community to gather for updates, education, collaboration, and problem-solving to further the Linux ecosystem.

Embedded Linux Conference: A conference for companies and developers using Linux in embedded products. It gathers the technical experts working on embedded systems and applications for education and collaboration, paving the way for transformation in these important and far-reaching areas.

CloudOpen: It provides valuable content across cloud-native and cloud infrastructure technologies. It is where cloud developers, engineers, and operations teams can discover new tools, projects, platforms, and technologies across cloud-native and cloud infrastructures.

ContainerCon: It is where teams can learn more about why and how to adopt containerization to further automation, portability, and efficiency.

OSPOCon: It is where those working in open source program offices in organizations that rely on open source technologies come together to learn and share best practices, experiences, and tooling to overcome challenges they face. OSPOCon is presented by the TODO Group, OpenChain, and The Linux Foundation.

SupplyChainSecurityCon: This event gathers security practitioners, open source developers, and others interested in software supply chain security to explore security threats affecting the software supply chain, share best practices and mitigation tactics and increase knowledge about how to best secure open source software.

Community Leadership Conference: It is where community and business leaders interested in building empowered, productive, and diverse communities come together to discuss, collaborate and continue to refine the practice of community leadership at this event with world-class content and ample networking opportunities.

Emerging OS Forum: Focused on the future trends and emerging technologies touching the open source ecosystem, the Emerging OS Forum provides a place for the visionaries and innovators working on the OS projects and technologies of tomorrow to come together to share ideas and collaborate.

Embedded IoT Summit: It is where system architects, firmware developers, and software developers working on resource-constrained embedded and IoT products can learn and collaborate for increased development velocity and maximum innovation.

Diversity Empowerment Summit: It encourages attendees to examine how a variety of perspectives and experiences can create a richer open source community and stronger open source code development. It offers attendees the opportunity to share ideas, best practices and lessons learned on diversity & inclusion efforts, in an effort to continually improve the OSS community.

Open AI + Data Forum: This conference is for the open AI and Data community, and provides a forum to drive open source innovation in the AI, ML, DL, and Data domains by enabling collaboration and learning amongst the community. This event is produced by the LF AI + Data Foundation, and The Linux Foundation.

Open source On-Ramp: It is a conference for developers that are new to open source. This event provides fundamental teaching in Linux, Cloud, and Embedded Administration and will help attendees gain the skills and understanding they need to further their careers.