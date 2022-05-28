Want to learn to out-hack the hackers? Start here! In this one-day workshop, you will get hands-on practice with the tools and techniques of penetration testers and ethical hackers. Get a taste of the Code Fellows cybersecurity program, learn how to find and exploit computer systems, and explore cybersecurity career pathways.

Ops 101 is about experiencing what cybersecurity is all about, through a day-long immersive course for beginners that focuses on hands-on usage of the tools and techniques of ethical hackers. The only technical skill required to take the course is basic computer use familiarity.

Get a taste of the Code Fellows Cyber Ops program, and learn how systems are exploited, so you know how to defend them.

Note: Our remote instruction is Live, Online interactive lecture style, where you have the opportunity to ask questions in real-time, engage with participatory instructor prompts, and receive 1:1 TA support whenever you need it.

Outcomes

In this workshop, you will:

Get to try out hacking techniques for yourself in a safe “cyber range”

Discover how attackers find weaknesses and attack them

Learn to think like a cybercriminal, using tools like social engineering, cryptography, and brute force attacks

Research and report on real-world exploits

Explore career pathways to in-demand jobs in pen-testing and cybersecurity

Prerequisites

General familiarity with using a computer

Comfort with web applications like Facebook, Google Docs, or Outlook

Recommended typing speed of 30 words per minute

What is a hacker?

What separates the good from the bad

Case studies in modern cybersecurity

How do hackers exploit systems?

Hands-on practice with finding vulnerabilities

Team-based exercises in building and using hacking skills

What does a career in cybersecurity look like?

Career pathways

Certifications

Continuous education

Material Requirements

You are required to attend with your own laptop with the Chrome web browser installed, or a Chromebook. Your computer should allow you to participate in the Zoom call, while simultaneously using Chrome for accessing resources online. Also, bring along all your personal mobile devices including phones and tablets for device security lab exercises.

Professionalism

Punctuality, participation in discussions, completion of assignments, and demonstration of professional courtesy to others are required, in accordance with our Code of Conduct. By signing up for this course, you agree to Code Fellows’ Code of Conduct. Attendance will be taken at the beginning of the workshop. Passing requires attendance at the full workshop.

Refund Policy

This course is fully refundable up to 24 hours before the start of the event. Cancellations within 24 hours of the start of the event are non-refundable and non-transferable. To request a refund, please email us at [email protected]