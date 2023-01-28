Humanitec, the lead organizer of PlatformCon, announced that the event will take place on June 8th and 9th. Last year, the conference attracted more than 6,000 attendees from around the world and featured 78 community-submitted talks. Building on the success of last year, PlatformCon 2023 promises to be even bigger and better. Confirmed speakers on this year’s lineup include OpenCredo CEO/CTO Nicki Watt, Defense Unicorn Value Stream Architect Bryan Finster, and OpenSauced Founder and CEO Brian Douglas.

According to PlatformCon organizer Luca Galante, platform engineering is “the discipline of designing and building toolchains and workflows that enable self-service capabilities for software engineering organizations in the cloud-native era” to reduce cognitive load and improve developer productivity. In 2022, it became one of the biggest tech trends. “Platform engineering’s positive impact on system reliability, developer productivity, and delivery speed indicate that platform engineering won’t just be a trend,” commented Humanitec Community Manager Aeris Stewart, “It’s here to stay.”

This year’s conference will feature new and improved tracks, including “Stories,” “Tech,” “Blueprints,” “Culture,” and “Impact,” covering a wide range of topics, from building platforms for enterprise use cases to technical solutions for platform teams and cultural considerations for platform engineering.

Attendees will be able to watch all talks at their own pace and join live virtual kickoff events for their region. Speakers will be available for Q&A on the Platform Engineering Slack channel during the conference, providing a unique opportunity for attendees to engage with the experts.

The call for proposals is now open. Experts, leaders, and practitioners in the field of platform engineering are encouraged to submit their talk proposals by February 28th to share their insights with the community.