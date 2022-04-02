No Result
View All Result
Home > Events > [Event] Python programming training
Date: April, 10, 2022
Start Time: 1:00 pm GMT
End Time: 2:00 pm GMT
Location: Online
Price: Free
About this event
This demo session is for freshers & people who are new to Python programming. This is a live online demo class schedule every second and last Sunday of every month.
Session Duration: 1 hour
Session Outline
Introduction Python Programming
Introduction to Python Libraries
Introduction to API development using Flask
About the Instructor:
The instructor is a working IT professional. He has 10+ years of industry experience and experience building scalable data processing pipelines using Python and python utilities.
No Result
View All Result
© 2022, Cloud7 News. Latest Cloud Computing, Web Hosting, Data Center Industry and Tech News
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy and Cookie Policy
.