The world’s biggest domain name industry event, NamesCon Global is ready to kick off on May 31. The event will last 4 days and it will take place in Omni Austin Hotel Downtown for the third time in a row located in Austin, Texas. Discounted passes are available until the 22nd of December.

May 31 – June 3

Through industry-leader keynotes, expert panels, hands-on workshops, and other industry-focused programming, attendees will be able to get up close and personal with the entire ecosystem of the digital-asset economy, and the people who drive it. At NamesCon Global attendees will be able to meet:

Registries

Registrars

Service Providers

Brokers

IP lawyers & brand protection

Governing bodies

Investors

Brands & Startups

Since its founding in 2013, NamesCon’s flagship event has grown into the largest and most anticipated domain name industry event of the year. With the explosive growth of new TLDs and rapid expansion of internet connectivity and digital asset classes worldwide, the domaining industry promises to remain one of the most energized and important markets in technology. NamesCon’s move from Las Vegas to Austin highlights domaining’s deeper integration into the worlds of blockchain, online entrepreneurship, and cutting-edge digital investment strategies.