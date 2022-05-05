Regular expressions (RegEx) are a sequence of characters that define the rules for a search pattern, from which operations can be performed against that pattern. In *nix-style operating systems, system files and data are often stored as text, this provides a powerful tool for extraction and manipulation.

Elaborating metacharacter rules

Starting with the Linux search tool, grep (including parallel use), this course elaborates metacharacter rules to include the stream editor, sed, and the awk programming language, especially useful for a report, and the difference between POSIX-standard basic and enhanced regular expressions.

After this, it illustrates the powerful RegEx features in the Perl programming language, as well as RegEx functions in Python. Please bring your laptop and a desire to learn about regular expressions. This course assumes existing basic knowledge of the Linux command line.