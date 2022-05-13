Date: May, 17, 2022
Start Time: 9:00 am GMT
End Time: 10:00 am GMT
Location: Online
Price: Free
This event is for you if you want to make your own website but don’t know where to begin. You can quickly master the fundamentals of building your own website from the ground up! Everyone interested in WordPress is welcome to attend.
What you’ll learn
- How to register a domain name
- Set up hosting
- Install WordPress and configure
- Install some essential WordPress plugins and configure
- Create a basic home page
- Implement some basic security measures
- Show you some useful tools to keep track of domain propagation
- Setup backups onto Google drive
Learn Digital Marketing is an extension of Vivity Internet Marketing, an online Digital Marketing Agency.