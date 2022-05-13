This event is for you if you want to make your own website but don’t know where to begin. You can quickly master the fundamentals of building your own website from the ground up! Everyone interested in WordPress is welcome to attend.

What you’ll learn

How to register a domain name

Set up hosting

Install WordPress and configure

Install some essential WordPress plugins and configure

Create a basic home page

Implement some basic security measures

Show you some useful tools to keep track of domain propagation

Setup backups onto Google drive

Learn Digital Marketing is an extension of Vivity Internet Marketing, an online Digital Marketing Agency.