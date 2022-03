Join us on March 15 at 11 AM CST and learn about an overview of IBM Cloud for VMware Solutions, use-cases, benefits, and a discussion of special promotions, along with a lively Q&A.

Welcome to the next generation of VMware running on the modernity and power of the IBM Cloud. Avoid Cap-Ex and minimize risk when modernizing your essential VMware workloads to the IBM Cloud while using existing tools, technologies, and skills from your on-premises environment.