Turing School of Software & Design is excited to offer virtual Try Coding Workshops. These online classes are a great way for anyone interested in programming to learn more about software development.

Each class will be led by a Turing instructor in the virtual classroom who will guide you and other attendees through a structured curriculum where you will write code on your own and collaboratively with other students.

Workshop Overview

Thinking about starting a new career in software development? Try your hand at both Front End and Back End engineering in this two-day workshop with the Turing School.

This is a fast-paced, entry-level course. You should be comfortable with navigating the basic operations of a computer; you will be expected to use the following skills: typing, copying and pasting text, navigating the internet through a browser, and conversing via video chat.

Schedule:

Online class on Saturday 3/5 and Sunday 3/6 from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. MST

The bulk of the time each day will be spent on real code projects with a live instructor

One hour of each day will be spent dedicated to providing you with detailed information about Turing, through an Info Session and a panel with alumni. Have questions about learning how to code, Turing School, or the life of a software developer? Get them answered here.

What You Will Learn?

Back End Engineering

Learn more about why the internet works, how to navigate a computer using the terminal, and write code using the Ruby programming language. You’ll finish the class by having built your own app that responds to user input.

Front End Engineering

On this day, we’ll cover how to create, style, and add interactivity to web pages using HTML, CSS, and JavaScript.