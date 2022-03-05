No Result
Date: March, 17, 2022
Start Time: 7:00 pm GMT
End Time: 8:00 pm GMT
Location: Online
Price: Free
Knowing how cloud providers charge for services is key to being able to leverage the cloud in a cost-effective manner. In this session, you learn the different ways using the cloud can save you money. You also discover the different cloud cost models and how to take advantage of them. Finally, you learn how to configure alerts on billing and build reports to analyze costs.
Intended audience
This course is intended for:
Executive/Director Levels
Sales Professionals
Business Leaders
Managers
Developers
Architects
