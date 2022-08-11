WordCamp US 2022 will take place in Town and Country Resort in San Diego, California on the 9th of September and last 3 days.

The event will host 41 sessions and 44 speakers , mainly focusing on the newly introduced block features of WordPress .

Free live stream

The WordCamp 2022 team announced that tickets have sold out but all sessions will be live streamed. The team also stated that there may be some last-minute refunds to open tickets. You can take a look at the complete schedule on the event’s website. This year, the event will host Lightning and Standard Talks, Workshops, Panels, and a Community Track. The sessions vary in length:

Lightning Talks are 15-minute presentations, quick introductions to topics

Standard Talks are 45-minutes and take a deeper dive into subjects

Workshops are longer-format, more interactive, and hands-on than Standard sessions

On Sunday, Community Tracks are your opportunity to directly contribute to WordPress on any of the 21 teams

This year, sessions are focusing on building with blocks mainly, such as customizing core blocks for clients and creating a custom block in 15 minutes. Also, a diverse range of topics about WordPress will be discussed during the event. The team also said that live streams will be free and no special tickets are required to watch the sessions online.