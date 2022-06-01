REGISTER FOR THE EVENT

WordPress powers approximately 37% of all websites in the world. Many institutions rely exclusively on WordPress to maintain an internet presence. In this workshop you will learn the basics of managing and creating content with WordPress.

Upon completion of the workshop you will:

Understand what WordPress is and why we need it.

Learn how to install a local copy of WordPress.

Understand the various components that make up a WordPress website.

Learn how to update existing content and create new content.

Learn how to manage users and assign user roles.

Learn how to find and configure themes and plug-ins.

Instructor: Asad Ansari, Systems Technician, EJ Pratt Library