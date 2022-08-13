Date: August, 26, 2022
Start Time: 5:00 pm GMT
End Time: 6:00 pm GMT
Location: Virtual/Online
Price: Free
WordPress now powers 44% of websites and it’s one of the most popular, powerful, and flexible website platforms for all levels of business. WordPress is an all-in-one solution with unlimited potential that has the ability to scale as you grow.
All about WordPress plugins
With thousands of plugins available for WordPress, how do you know which ones are worthwhile? Are you taking full advantage of what your WordPress website has to offer?
This informative session will cover:
- “Must Have” WordPress Plugins
- Page Builder
- Lead Generation Resources
- Search Engine Optimization Tools
- E-Commerce Solutions
- Security & Maintenance
- More
- How to Install Plugins
- Common Mistakes to Avoid with Plugins