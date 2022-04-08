The YCSC is a professional network of cyber security practitioners and those with an interest in the industry. Created as part of the UK Cyber Security Forum to help cyber security experts and organizations across the region to collaborate and build a stronger standard of cyber security as part of a knowledge exchange collective.

Security awareness and skills training

Join the Yorkshire Cyber Security Cluster members and steering committee monthly for an open discussion around cybersecurity, data protection, privacy, and cybercrime. In this webinar, we will be discussing security awareness and skills training.

With the help of guest speakers and specialists in this topic, our April event will delve deep into the development of our Human Firewall.

In this session, we’ll discuss: