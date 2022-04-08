The YCSC is a professional network of cyber security practitioners and those with an interest in the industry. Created as part of the UK Cyber Security Forum to help cyber security experts and organizations across the region to collaborate and build a stronger standard of cyber security as part of a knowledge exchange collective.
Security awareness and skills training
Join the Yorkshire Cyber Security Cluster members and steering committee monthly for an open discussion around cybersecurity, data protection, privacy, and cybercrime. In this webinar, we will be discussing security awareness and skills training.
With the help of guest speakers and specialists in this topic, our April event will delve deep into the development of our Human Firewall.
In this session, we’ll discuss:
- What are the tools and techniques that are most effective?
- When should training and awareness take place? And are they the same thing?
- What topics do you include? And which do you leave out?
- Do you focus on fear? Or the benefits? What approach works and which doesn’t?