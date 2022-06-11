Every business can benefit from understanding how to use WordPress- this can be taken as a stand-alone webinar or part of a 4 session training that works on helping you get a new WordPress website live.

The Digi-Growth Programme is focused on helping Lisburn & Castlereagh businesses improve their digital skills. This bespoke business support program will help businesses to enhance their eCommerce capabilities and integrate digital technologies within their businesses to improve engagement and change their business model to the economic climate.

Businesses can be supported with their website, digital strategy, eCommerce setup, content, SEO strategy, social media, video creation, and many more areas. This digital transformation support is part of the program delivery to upskill local businesses with digital skills.