[Event]Cyber Security Tips for a Business Owner
Date: March, 23, 2022
Start Time: 6:00 pm GMT
End Time: 7:00 pm GMT
Location: Online
Price: Free
This Workshop will help you identify both and provide information on how to avoid and/or handle a potential security compromise.
Information provided in this workshop will include:
- Definition of Cyber Security; technology, processes, and practices.
- Threat Types; Non-Cyber, Cyber
- Cyber Security Self-Assessment for business owners
- Network security vulnerabilities; routers, use of default passwords, and WiFi access point protocols.
Presenter: Michael Dashow, MCD Computer Consultants, Inc.
