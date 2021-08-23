CloudTalk Global presents the Online Webinars UK Series titled Future of Hosting: Gamechanger Products. CloudTalk Global announced that the event will be held on August 26. According to the announcement, 4 panelists from the world’s leading IT providers, Plesk, CloudLinux, Jelastic, and Cloud Markethink will take part in the webinar.

Some of the speakers who will participate in the webinar are Igor Seletskiy, CEO of CloudLinux, Ruslan Synytsky, CEO of Jelastic, Lukas Hertig, Senior VP of Plesk, and Burkay Yapagcioglu, Chairman of CloudTalk.

The webinar will bring professionals together where they will discuss the trending issues such as how companies can adapt themselves to the fundamental changes in the way product and services are delivered. As Cloud7 we are Proud to be as Media partners in Cloud Markethink’s August UK Series webinar. Users can register for free from the event’s official webpage.