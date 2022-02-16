Learn about the power of Google Cloud in the four technology pillars: networking, compute, storage, and database. Understand the similarities and differences between the two platforms and some basic tasks on Google Cloud, whilst getting hands-on access to GCP projects with no costs and no risk.

This live instructor-led course will give you a high level overview of the power of Google Cloud Platform. It will cover the following:

Infrastructure, Application Development, Business Transformation & Security

Identify Google Cloud counterparts for IaaS, PaaS, SQL databases, Blob Storage, Application Insights, and Data Lake services

Configure accounts, billing, projects, networks, subnets, firewalls, VMs, disks, auto scaling, load balancing, storage, databases, IAM, and more

Manage and monitor applications

Explain feature and pricing model differences

This course is ideally suited to:

AWS system administrators, solutions architects, and SysOps administrators who are familiar with AWS features and setup and want to gain experience configuring Google Cloud products immediately.

Individuals planning to deploy applications and create application environments on Google Cloud.

Developers, systems operations professionals, and solution architects getting started with Google Cloud.

Executives and business decision makers evaluating the potential of Google Cloud to address their business needs.

Prerequisites: