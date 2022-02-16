Date: March, 28, 2022
Start Time: 11:00 am GMT
End Time: 7:30 pm GMT
Location: Online
Price: Free
Learn about the power of Google Cloud in the four technology pillars: networking, compute, storage, and database. Understand the similarities and differences between the two platforms and some basic tasks on Google Cloud, whilst getting hands-on access to GCP projects with no costs and no risk.
This live instructor-led course will give you a high level overview of the power of Google Cloud Platform. It will cover the following:
- Infrastructure, Application Development, Business Transformation & Security
- Identify Google Cloud counterparts for AWS IaaS, AWS PaaS, AWS SQL, AWS Blob Storage, AWS Application Insights, and AWS Data Lake
- Configure accounts, billing, projects, networks, subnets, firewalls, VMs, disks, auto scaling, load balancing, storage, databases, IAM, and more
- Manage and monitor applications
- Explain feature and pricing model differences
This course is ideally suited to:
- AWS system administrators, solutions architects, and SysOps administrators who are familiar with AWS features and setup and want to gain experience configuring Google Cloud products immediately.
- Individuals planning to deploy applications and create application environments on Google Cloud.
- Developers, systems operations professionals, and solution architects getting started with Google Cloud.
- Executives and business decision makers evaluating the potential of Google Cloud to address their business needs.
Prerequisites:
- Have basic proficiency with networking technologies like subnets and routing.
- Have basic proficiency with command-line tools.
- Learners are expected to have experience with Amazon VPC, Amazon EC2 instances, and disks. Familiarity with Amazon S3 and AWS database technologies is recommended.