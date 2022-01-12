Hybrid Cloud Congress will bring over 500 IT directors together, who are responsible for cloud migration strategies in their businesses, including Cloud Specialists, Programme Managers, Heads of Innovation, CIOs, CTOs, CISOs, Infrastructure Architects, Chief Engineers, Consultants, and Digital Transformation Executives, on 18 January 2022.

Free virtual event

The free event will focus on combining and unifying public cloud and private cloud services to create a single, flexible, agile, and cost-optimal IT infrastructure. During the event, attendees will be able to learn how establishing a strategic hybrid cloud can align IT resources with business and application needs to accelerate optimal business outcomes and achieve excellence in the cloud. All sessions will also be available on-demand for the next 30 days after the event.

Speakers

The event will take place virtually on its official AI-powered online platform, which allows attendees to connect and network with industry experts, discuss current and future strategies. 2022 speakers include:

Konstantin Denishev: Head of Workplace Technology, TSB Bank

Leanne Starace: Senior Vice President, Solutions Architecture and Sales Engineering, Equinix

Douglas Lieberman: Senior Director, Global Solutions Co-Creation Services, Dell

Praveen Moturu: Vice President, Chief Enterprise Architect, Mars

Fernando Velazquez: CTO – Digital Transformation & Innovation Director, Walmart

Jonathan Seelig: Co-Founder & Chairman, Ridge

Jennes Zhang: Global SVP, Chief Technology Officer Information Technology, Procter & Gamble

John Lunn: Technical Architect for Microsoft Cloud, BT

Luiz Gondim: Chief Technology Officer at Z-Tech and Global Vice President, Innovation, Anheuser-Busch InBev

Scott Robertson: Principal Cloud Technology Solution Architect, Co-op

David Terrar: Chair, Cloud Industry Forum

Zachary Smith: Manager Director, Bare Metal, Equinix

Kevin Jones: Principal Product Manager, NVIDIA

Brad Parks: Chief Marketing Officer, Morpheus Data

Shouvik Ray: Head of Enterprise IT and Information Security, Westamerica Bank

Duncan McRae: Chief Editor – CloudTech News, TechForge Media

Event Agenda