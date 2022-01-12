Hybrid Cloud Congress will bring over 500 IT directors together, who are responsible for cloud migration strategies in their businesses, including Cloud Specialists, Programme Managers, Heads of Innovation, CIOs, CTOs, CISOs, Infrastructure Architects, Chief Engineers, Consultants, and Digital Transformation Executives, on 18 January 2022.
Free virtual event
The free event will focus on combining and unifying public cloud and private cloud services to create a single, flexible, agile, and cost-optimal IT infrastructure. During the event, attendees will be able to learn how establishing a strategic hybrid cloud can align IT resources with business and application needs to accelerate optimal business outcomes and achieve excellence in the cloud. All sessions will also be available on-demand for the next 30 days after the event.
Speakers
The event will take place virtually on its official AI-powered online platform, which allows attendees to connect and network with industry experts, discuss current and future strategies. 2022 speakers include:
- Konstantin Denishev: Head of Workplace Technology, TSB Bank
- Leanne Starace: Senior Vice President, Solutions Architecture and Sales Engineering, Equinix
- Douglas Lieberman: Senior Director, Global Solutions Co-Creation Services, Dell
- Praveen Moturu: Vice President, Chief Enterprise Architect, Mars
- Fernando Velazquez: CTO – Digital Transformation & Innovation Director, Walmart
- Jonathan Seelig: Co-Founder & Chairman, Ridge
- Jennes Zhang: Global SVP, Chief Technology Officer Information Technology, Procter & Gamble
- John Lunn: Technical Architect for Microsoft Cloud, BT
- Luiz Gondim: Chief Technology Officer at Z-Tech and Global Vice President, Innovation, Anheuser-Busch InBev
- Scott Robertson: Principal Cloud Technology Solution Architect, Co-op
- David Terrar: Chair, Cloud Industry Forum
- Zachary Smith: Manager Director, Bare Metal, Equinix
- Kevin Jones: Principal Product Manager, NVIDIA
- Brad Parks: Chief Marketing Officer, Morpheus Data
- Shouvik Ray: Head of Enterprise IT and Information Security, Westamerica Bank
- Duncan McRae: Chief Editor – CloudTech News, TechForge Media
Event Agenda
- Event Welcome Address
- Presentation: Why Hybrid Cloud? An overview of the top benefits of hybrid
- Why choose between public and private clouds when you can have both?
- Even though there’s considerable investment and effort involved, there are significant benefits of hybrid cloud that make it worthwhile for enterprises.
- Identifying opportunities for a hybrid cloud strategy
- An overview of hybrid cloud trends, market developments, and outlook
- Panel discussion: Tips to optimize your hybrid cloud management
- Overcoming the challenges of integrating private and public environments
- Best practices for managing hybrid cloud infrastructure
- How to create greater IT management standardization in practice
- How can your IT team optimize for reliability, performance, cost, and compliance?
- Have you considered a multi-cloud strategy?
- Presentation: How to simplify hybrid cloud application orchestration
- Why managing multiple clouds with consistency is a challenge
- What is the best approach to simplify the hybrid cloud complexity
- How to modernize applications to attain business agility
- How to manage and secure the application lifecycle across multiple clouds
- A look at best practices for actual customer deployments
- Presentation: Delivering a hybrid cloud that’s customized for your business needs
- How to resolve latency and performance issues by running cloud-native workloads in proximity to users
- How managed Kubernetes on existing infrastructure can extend your multi-cloud or hybrid cloud architecture
- How to get the agility of the public cloud with the throughput and performance of a private cloud
- Presentation: How to secure and govern your hybrid cloud
- As more enterprises are moving their sensitive information to the cloud, are security measures keeping up?
- How to protect vital data and avoid unauthorized access, exploring tactics for managing comprehensive authentication
- How to maintain consistent and complementary security settings across public and private cloud
- Panel discussion: How to manage people and processes when migrating to a hybrid cloud environment
- Hybrid cloud migration is not only about the technology, but is also a significant cultural change and requires consideration given to the people and processes in the journey
- How do you adjust your management approach to extract maximum value out of your investments in the cloud?
- How to forge partnerships between business and IT leaders
- How to keep people engaged, productive, and connected while re-evaluating existing communication and collaboration tools
- How to train your team and develop new skills for a successful deployment
- Thinking “cloud first” vs. “lift and shift” and how to put this mindset into practice
- Keynote presentation: How to build a successful Hybrid strategy, case study
- What does a successful Hybrid strategy look like, and how do you go about achieving it? Advice on best practices
- Understanding your ROI: how do you measure success?
- How to maximize your cloud potential to drive business wins going forward
- Speed Networking
- Event Close
