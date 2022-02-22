NamesCon returns to Austin, Texas to make the most of the entrepreneurial and creative elements of this tech-forward city. Through industry-leader keynotes, expert panels, hands-on workshops, and other industry-focused programming, you’ll get up close and personal with the entire ecosystem of the digital-asset economy and the people who drive it. You are certain to expand your business network as well as your mind. Invest in your future success at NamesCon Global, Aug 31 – Sep 3, 2022, in Austin, Texas!

Location

We’re returning to the Omni Austin Hotel Downtown for our conference hub, with all programming and social events happening onsite and closely nearby.

You’ll find yourself in the very heart of Austin, with a wide variety of food, nightlife, and additional hotel options within easy reach.

FAQs

When should I plan to arrive?

Plan to arrive on Tuesday, Aug 30 for early name badge pickup. You won’t be alone, so be ready for some pre-event networking.

Are there ID requirements or an age limit to enter the event? What are the terms of attending?

While NamesCon is geared towards professionals, we understand that in some cases it may be easier for attendees to bring their families along. Children are allowed, but if they are over 16, they will have to purchase a ticket for entry. We ask that parents please ensure that quiet spaces are respected for all sessions and presentations.

Individuals under the age of 21 who are attending evening events will be given an identification wristband. At venues where alcohol is served, all attendees are subject to ID checks from bar staff at any time.

Please see our Terms and Conditions here.

What are my hotel and transportation options?

We encourage you to stay at the Omni Hotel Austin Downtown—this is the locus of NamesCon 2022, and the other venues we may use will be within easy walking distance of this point. We also lined up a really good rate for NamesCon attendees, but the room block will definitely sell out. Parking is available for $49 per night, but you won’t need a car to take part in any NamesCon-related events once you arrive. The journey from the airport takes around 15 minutes in a cab or rideshare. You can find more hotel info by visiting namescon.com.

What can’t I bring to the event?

Hoverboards, bodysuits, non-religious face coverings except for masks to prevent COVID-19 transmission, and materials for suitcasing purposes will not be permitted.

Is my registration refundable/transferable?

Event Passes are non-refundable under any circumstances. If you have purchased a ticket and cannot attend, you may transfer your ticket to another individual or to an upcoming NamesCon event. The only exception is in the event of a pandemic-related restriction or lockdown in Austin or the attendee’s point of departure.

Other rules around ticket registration and name badge appearance?

You must enter a unique email address for each attendee. Without this, we are not able to print your badge or grant you access to the app.

No “placeholder” ticket purchases are allowed.

Special characters or punctuation are not permitted on name badges; if you enter special characters or punctuation into the Eventbrite “Name” or “Company” fields, it will be automatically edited out by the badge printer.

Please choose ONE company to list on your badge (for example, “company A / company B” will be edited to the first company only) and note that there are maximum 14 characters to work with on the company line of the name badge.

How will you stay in touch?

Upon registering for any NamesCon event, you will be added to our mailing list so you can receive important messages. You may opt out of our newsletter at any time, however, you may still receive direct emails from Eventbrite for critical show information.

Attendee Privacy

We take your privacy seriously. Attendee emails are never shared with third parties. All registered attendees will be visible within the mobile app attendee list (only visible to other NamesCon attendees) and other individuals may direct message you or request a meeting via the app. If you have any privacy concerns, please don’t hesitate to contact us. Read our Privacy Policy here.

Code of Conduct

NamesCon strives to provide a safe and professional atmosphere for all attendees, no matter who they are or where they come from. “Don’t be a jerk” is the short version, but please be sure to read the NamesCon Code of Conduct in full.