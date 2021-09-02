Nutanix released the speakers and programming for its NEXT Digital Experience Conference, hosted virtually from September 20-23, 2021. NEXT Digital Experience conference will bring together IT and cloud professionals from around the globe to explore the latest trends, solutions, and best practices in hybrid multi-cloud technology.

Expert sessions and networking opportunities

First Female White House CIO, Leading Cybersecurity Expert Theresa Payton, Founder of Girls Who Code and Marshall Plan for Moms, Reshma Saujani, Gary Vaynerchuk CEO of VaynerMedia, Author & Entrepreneur are some of the technology visionaries from the conference.

Here are the keynote speakers:

Day 1 opening keynote: Nutanix CEO, Rajiv Ramaswami, will share his perspective on the latest cloud and IT trends, Nutanix’s hybrid multi-cloud vision, and how the company is helping business and IT navigate cloud adoption challenges to drive continuous innovation and build a secure digital future. IT visionaries will join Rajiv, business executives, and thought leaders to discuss a wide variety of cloud topics.

Day 2 opening keynote: Key Nutanix executives and other industry experts will walk through the latest advancements in hybrid multi-cloud technologies. Participants will also be able to experience the simplicity of the Nutanix Cloud Platform and find out why Nutanix has a seven-year average of 90 NPS scores.

Day 2 closing keynote: The event will close out with an exclusive interview with Gary Varynerchuk.

In addition to interactive networking sessions with live chat and Q&A, interactive video meet-ups, 1:1 meetings, education courses, certification opportunities, there are expert sessions on a broad range of topics, such as hybrid multi-cloud, automation, operations & DevOps, business continuity & disaster recovery, end-user computing, databases, and business applications, hyper-converged infrastructure, security, storage, and data services.