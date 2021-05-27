CloudTalk Online 2021 that was held between 26-27 May have started with networking yesterday. The first day of the event, May 26, was dedicated to preparation and networking. The second day started with the welcome speeches of Burkay Gökhan Yapağcıoğlu, Chairman of CloudTalk Global, and Şenol Vatansever, Founding President of Global Information Technology Foundation. 2000+ cloud professionals from over 100 distinguished companies across the world came together at CloudTalk Online 2021.

Over 60 speakers in 5 different halls

There were over 60 speakers in 5 different halls including cloud future, CXO vision, DevOps/Admin, secure cloud and web tech. In the cloud future hall topics such as private cloud, multi-cloud environment, cloud container technologies, hyper-converged infrastructures, DX, hybrid cloud, era, AI/Cognitive, and cloud infrastructure were discussed. CXO Vision Hall covered success stories, digital transformation projects, enabling intelligent transformation in a Data-Driven World.

In the DevOps/Admin hall, speakers talked about topics like developer tech, microservices, new hardware, and network infrastructure. Security analytics, automation and advanced attack detection and prevention were discussed at the secure cloud security. The WebTech hall that covers the topics of security, transformation to the cloud, security, and the future of this ever-expanding industry was dedicated to hostingers and domainers.

Additionally, there were virtual and live sessions, 1ꓽ1 meetings and collective networking areas, virtual fair, and private workshops and many more exciting additions based on experience and innovation at the event.

Pandemic affects adversely digital trade

UK has the third-largest e-commerce market following China and US. Chairman at Turkish-British Chamber of Commerce and Industry Alderman Emma Edhem talked about digital Trade, market entry and investment opportunities in the UK.

“The pandemic has the potential to transform international trade profoundly. The key digital technologies helping the digital trade stands out are big data, cloud computing, the Internet of Things, blockchain, 3D printing, robotics and drones. All of these technologies have a significant effect on digital trade. They reduce the cost of transportation, logistics,” said Edhem.

Edhem gave details about the use of cloud computing and concerns of UK companies on cloud computing, saying,

“48% of UK companies are already using cloud computing in some form. But there are several areas of concern limiting the rate of cloud computing like data security, privacy. Some businesses in the public sector, small businesses do not want their data hosted outside the UK. This reflex and concerns driven by regulation such as data protection act but also has a sense of national law provide a high-level of comfort to cloud users.”

Valerie da Fonseca, WW Greenlake Sales Senior Director at Hewlett Packard Enterprise talked about HPE GreenLake Central and GreenLake management experience in her speech titled “The Next Wave of Digital Transformation”. Da Fonseca shared details of how the HPE GreenLake transformed specific healthcare, finance, and manufacturing sectors.

Automation is more critical than ever

Cloud Native software development principles have fundamentally changed the way modern IT organizations work. Manager Systems Engineering Prisma Cloud EMEA at Palo Alto Networks, Dirk Herrmann made a speech titled “How to Embed Security into Your Pipeline by ‘Shifting Left.”

Herrmann said,

“Teams who have operated in the silo in the past, are now working more closely with each other, with developer teams owning the entire stack and lifecycle. In these scenarios, automation has become more critical than ever before. This includes building, testing, deploying and operating applications at scale and at a high frequency. Security and compliance need to be treated the same way and cannot be an after-thought or slow down development or deployment.”

He gave examples of how to embed a variety of security and compliance practices into a fully automated pipeline from development and security teams.

Igor Seletskiy, CEO of Imunify Security & CloudLinux OS, went over how hackers launch attacks, compromise accounts and take advantage of vulnerabilities.

“Hacker uses more than one way to hack servers. WebApps vulnerabilities, FTP/SSH account, cPanel account and WordPress compromise. There are several ways of account compromise like password sharing, brute-force attacks, self-infection. Most of common way is brute-force attacks. Preventing brute-force attacks was possible before, but nowadays IP blocking is not that effective”, said Seletskiy.