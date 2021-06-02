WP Engine, the WordPress technology company, announced registration is open for WP Engine Summit/2021. Now in its sixth year, WP engine will bring developers and marketers together in this digital event on June 24th, featuring engaging content and dynamic expert speakers with a mix of live-streamed and on-demand content, including online networking opportunities. Keynoting Summit/2021 will be Reshma Saujani, Founder & CEO of Girls Who Code and the Marshall Plan for Moms as well as an attorney, author, Congressional candidate, social activist and host of the award-winning podcast “Brave, Not Perfect.”

The premier event for WordPress marketers, developers and agencies

Saujani began her career as an attorney and activist, surging onto the political scene in 2010 as the first Indian American woman to run for U.S. Congress. During the race, Reshma visited local schools and saw the gender gap in computing classes firsthand, which led her to create Girls Who Code, the international nonprofit organization working to close the gender gap in technology and change the image of what a computer programmer looks like and does.

Eric Jones, Vice President of Corporate Marketing at WP Engine, said,

“The WP Engine Summit has become the premier event for WordPress marketers, developers and agencies. We are honored to be able to provide this digital forum for anyone interested in learning more about how WordPress can drive lasting impact to businesses and agencies of all sizes. I look forward to seeing how the keynotes and breakout sessions help inspire your next digital breakthrough.”

During this live fireside chat, Reshma will answer questions and recount her personal breakthroughs and lessons learned while offering tips on ways to improve resiliency, take risks, and embark on new ideas.

Keynotes and Breakout Sessions

Summit/2021 will also feature executives from WP Engine together with agency luminaries on the following topics:

Heather Brunner, CEO and Chairwoman of WP Engine, will discuss the results of an exciting, first-of-its-kind research project examining the combined global economy for WordPress and how it is winning the web.

Jason Teichman, COO of WP Engine, will share recent product introductions, and the roadmap ahead for WP Engine’s customer-inspired innovations.

Jason Cohen, Founder and CTO of WP Engine, will discuss how Atlas, WP Engine’s Headless Platform, powers the creation of dynamic personalized content based on inferred demographics and users’ behaviors—and uses it to double conversion rates.

The event will also include several breakout sessions with tracks for agency and brand growth with WordPress as well as product-centric tracks on topics like accelerated page building, eCommerce, headless, local development and site migrations to deliver breakthrough digital experiences on WordPress.