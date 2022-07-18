SCaLE 19x will be held from July 28 to 31, 2022.

Registration is now open for the event with two different ticket types that cost $20 and $90.

SCaLE 19x will take place at the Hilton Los Angeles Airport in Los Angeles, California.

The 19th annual Southern California Linux Expo, SCaLE 19x will be held from July 28 to 31, 2022. The organizers announced that registrations are now open for participants. As one of the biggest open-source and free software conferences in North America, it is run by volunteers from the open-source community entirely.

4-day event

SCaLE 19x will take place at the Hilton Los Angeles Airport in Los Angeles, California. Attendees will be expected to keep a mask over their noses and mouth while indoors. During the event, the attendees can join sessions presented by experts from Nextcloud, Purism, SUSE, Google, IBM, Linux Professional Institute, Red Hat, GitHub, Netflix, Stacklet, Meta, AWS, Eclipse Foundation, VMware, Jenkins, PostgreSQL, The Walt Disney Company, MySQL, Percona, Blizzard Entertainment, and other organizations.

Attendees will also be able to meet with professionals from big open-source projects, such as Fedora Linux, AlmaLinux, KDE, GNOME, FreeBSD Foundation, GitLab, Linode, Nextcloud, OpenShot, openSUSE, System76, Ubuntu, and many others. To attend the event, you can register from SCaLE’s official website and choose one of the tickets.