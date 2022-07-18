- SCaLE 19x will be held from July 28 to 31, 2022.
- Registration is now open for the event with two different ticket types that cost $20 and $90.
- SCaLE 19x will take place at the Hilton Los Angeles Airport in Los Angeles, California.
The 19th annual Southern California Linux Expo, SCaLE 19x will be held from July 28 to 31, 2022. The organizers announced that registrations are now open for participants. As one of the biggest open-source and free software conferences in North America, it is run by volunteers from the open-source community entirely.
4-day event
SCaLE 19x will take place at the Hilton Los Angeles Airport in Los Angeles, California. Attendees will be expected to keep a mask over their noses and mouth while indoors. During the event, the attendees can join sessions presented by experts from Nextcloud, Purism, SUSE, Google, IBM, Linux Professional Institute, Red Hat, GitHub, Netflix, Stacklet, Meta, AWS, Eclipse Foundation, VMware, Jenkins, PostgreSQL, The Walt Disney Company, MySQL, Percona, Blizzard Entertainment, and other organizations.
Attendees will also be able to meet with professionals from big open-source projects, such as Fedora Linux, AlmaLinux, KDE, GNOME, FreeBSD Foundation, GitLab, Linode, Nextcloud, OpenShot, openSUSE, System76, Ubuntu, and many others. To attend the event, you can register from SCaLE’s official website and choose one of the tickets.
- Expo Pass ($20) – Provides access to the exhibit hall and free events. The exhibit halls are open on Friday afternoon, Saturday and Sunday.
- SCALE Pass ($90) – Provides access to all SCALE sessions, the exhibit hall, and free events. A SCALE Pass also includes a Kids Companion Pass for 1 child under the age of 18. You may request a Kids Companion Pass at the registration desk on the day of the event. Please have your child with you.