An MSP cloud marketplace Sherweb will hold its award-winning Accelerate Cloud Summit from October 18-20, 2021. The three-day event will feature real-world insights into current and future trends, hands-on educational sessions, and extensive networking opportunities.

Hybrid format for its fifth edition

Accelerate Cloud Summit will take place in a hybrid format for its fifth edition. The live event will be taking place in Hollywood (Florida) and will be streamed to allow partners and channel members from across the world to attend virtually.

Matthew Cassar, Sherweb’s co-CEO, said,

“This year promises to be our best event yet. The channel has experienced so much in the past 18 months, and now is the opportune moment for MSPs to critically assess where their business is today and truly focus on where they should be headed. We’re bringing together industry leaders, channel vendors, Sherweb subject matter experts, and partner panels to share exclusive content that will help our partners thrive in the vital areas of digital transformation, security, and infrastructure, so they can continue to accelerate their cloud business.”

Keynote speakers:

Erik Qualman: Bestselling author and expert on Digital Leadership, Future Trends and Digital Transformation

Kit Colbert: VP & CTO, Cloud Platform BU at VMware, recognized thought-leader on Cloud-Native, End-User Computing, and Cloud Management trends

Matthew and Peter Cassar: Sherweb co-CEOs