The Linux Foundation along with co-host TODO Group is organizing OSPOCon Europe 2021 on October 6 in London, England. They announced the conference schedule for OSPOCon Europe 2021.

Session highlights

OSPOCon events aim to create a center of competency for open source through sharing experiences, best practices, and tooling. OSPOCon Europe session highlights include:

What TODO in the EU : Updates from the TODO Group European Chapter – Leslie Hawthorn, Red Hat & Alexios Zavras, Intel

: Updates from the TODO Group European Chapter – Leslie Hawthorn, Red Hat & Alexios Zavras, Intel Inner source : The Key to Your OSPO’s Success – John Mark Walker, Fannie Mae

: The Key to Your OSPO’s Success – John Mark Walker, Fannie Mae Exploring OSPOs and Open Methods in Humanitarian Response – Heather Leson, Solferino Academy, & International Federation of Red Cross Red Crescent Societies & Peter Masters, Humanitarian OpenStreetMap Team (HOT)

– Heather Leson, Solferino Academy, & International Federation of Red Cross Red Crescent Societies & Peter Masters, Humanitarian OpenStreetMap Team (HOT) Good Governance Practices for Healthy Open Source Projects – Dawn Foster, VMware

In addition to this conference, OSPOCon North America will be held September 27-29 in Seattle, Washington, alongside Open Source Summit + Embedded Linux Conference 2021. Due to COVID-19, these events are being produced in a hybrid format, with both in-person and virtual participation available.

The early price of registration is 140 GBP through August 24. Members of The Linux Foundation and the TODO Group can get a 20 percent discount by requesting a member discount code on [email protected]