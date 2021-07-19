The Linux Foundation released the keynote speakers for Open-Source Summit + Embedded Linux Conference 2021, taking place September 27-30 in Seattle, Washington. The events will be held in a hybrid format, with both in-person and virtual participation available, and co-located with OSPOCon and Linux Security Summit. Over 4,000 are expected to participate in the event.

Hybrid event for Linux experts

Open-Source Summit (OSS) brings together developers, architects and other technologists, open-source communities and industry leaders to collaborate, share information, learn about the latest technologies and gain a competitive advantage by using innovative open solutions. Embedded Linux Conference (ELC) is a vendor-neutral technical conference for companies and developers using Linux in embedded and industrial IoT products.

Keynote speakers include:

Anima Anandkumar , Bren Professor of Computing and Mathematical Sciences, The California Institute of Technology (Caltech) & Director, Machine Learning Research, NVIDIA, shares machine learning.

, Bren Professor of Computing and Mathematical Sciences, The California Institute of Technology (Caltech) & Director, Machine Learning Research, NVIDIA, shares machine learning. Tim Canham , Software and Operations Lead for the Mars Helicopter, NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, discussing the use of Linux in the Mars Ingenuity mission.

, Software and Operations Lead for the Mars Helicopter, NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, discussing the use of Linux in the Mars Ingenuity mission. Hilary Carter , Vice President of Research, and Jim Zemlin, Executive Director, The Linux Foundation, sharing insights on new initiatives at The Linux Foundation for the open-source community.

, Vice President of Research, and Jim Zemlin, Executive Director, The Linux Foundation, sharing insights on new initiatives at The Linux Foundation for the open-source community. Chris DiBona , Director of Open-Source & Making and Science, Google

, Director of Open-Source & Making and Science, Google Heather E. McGowan , Future of Work Strategist, speaking on the future of work and the human capital era.

, Future of Work Strategist, speaking on the future of work and the human capital era. Todd Moore , Vice President – Open Technology and Developer Advocacy & Chief Technology Officer, DEG, IBM

, Vice President – Open Technology and Developer Advocacy & Chief Technology Officer, DEG, IBM Royal O’Brien , Game Tech Chief Evangelist, Amazon, speaking on the new Open 3D Engine Foundation.

Sanath Kumar Ramesh, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, OpenTreatments Foundation, shares OpenTreatment’s life-altering initiative.

, Game Tech Chief Evangelist, Amazon, speaking on the new Open 3D Engine Foundation. Sanath Kumar Ramesh, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, OpenTreatments Foundation, shares OpenTreatment’s life-altering initiative. Brent Schroeder , Head of Office of CTO, Americas Chief Technology Officer, SUSE

Window Snyder, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Thistle Technologies, discussing IoT security.

, Head of Office of CTO, Americas Chief Technology Officer, SUSE Window Snyder, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Thistle Technologies, discussing IoT security. Kate Stewart , Vice President of Dependable Embedded Systems and Dr. David A. Wheeler, Director of Open-Source Supply Chain Security, The Linux Foundation, speaking on supply chain security.

, Vice President of Dependable Embedded Systems and Dr. David A. Wheeler, Director of Open-Source Supply Chain Security, The Linux Foundation, speaking on supply chain security. Linus Torvalds , Creator of Linux & Git, in conversation with Dirk Hohndel, Vice President & Chief Open-Source Officer, VMware, discussing 30 years of Linux.

, Creator of Linux & Git, in conversation with Dirk Hohndel, Vice President & Chief Open-Source Officer, VMware, discussing 30 years of Linux. Chris Wright, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, Red Hat

The full schedule of sessions will be announced on July 22, with additional keynotes also being announced in the coming weeks. The early price of registration (in-person) is $850 through July 27. Registration to attend virtually is $50. Members of The Linux Foundation can benefit from a 20 per cent discount off registration. Applications for diversity and need-based scholarships are currently being accepted.