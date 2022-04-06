You’ll get a taste of what a Back End software developer does and learn how you can turn an interest in learning to code into a new career. You should be comfortable with navigating the basic operations of a computer; you will be expected to use the following skills: typing, copying and pasting text, navigating the internet through a browser, and conversing via a video chat.

Schedule

Online class on Wednesday, April 13 from 03:00 PM – 07:00 PM GMT

About three hours will be spent on real code projects with a live instructor

During the last hour, there will be a Turing School Info Session with alumni and staff. Have questions about learning how to code, Turing School, or the life of a software developer? Get them answered here!

What you will learn?

Back-end engineering. Learn more about why the internet works, how to navigate a computer using the terminal, and write code using the Ruby programming language. You’ll finish the class by having built your own app that responds to user input!

Why you, why now?

Because you have nothing to lose! If you’ve ever wondered about software development as a career option – try it.

Important note: you will not be able to access our small group instruction and breakout rooms unless your Zoom is updated.