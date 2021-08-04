VMworld, the global online event, will take place on October 5-7 this year. The company stated that this year’s theme is “Imagine That” which represents the opportunities that VMworld 2021 offers attendees to learn and connect.

Imagine That

According to the announcement, attendees will learn about innovative new solutions, hear perspectives on multi-cloud challenges from industry experts and VMware executives, dive into educational and technical content, and engage with industry ecosystem experts.

VMworld will start with DevOps Loop on October 4, a new collaborative, one-day event for DevOps practitioners to share and discuss how DevOps is evolving in a world of modern apps and Kubernetes. VMworld, starting on October 5, will include general session keynotes featuring customers, partners, and VMware executives, and hundreds of breakout sessions and customer panels, certification trainings, and labs on industry topics. Sumit Dhawan, President of VMware said,

“VMworld is the epicenter of industry conversations and breakthrough technological innovations—from virtualization at its outset to multi-cloud today. With peers from around the globe, including customers, partners, VMware executives and technologists, and best-in-field knowledge experts, we hope to inspire attendees to imagine the possibilities to address their technology challenges and accelerate innovation by sharing their learnings and insights.”

​At VMworld 2021, attendees will be able to: