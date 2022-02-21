Your customers are on the web. Having a strategy for your online presence allows you to market your small business online so customers can easily find you. In this workshop hosted by the Toronto Digital Service Squad we’ll discuss the importance of getting your business online and where to start with developing your online presence.

What you will learn:

What is web presence and what platforms you can use to set up your website

How to create a professionally-designed, responsive website for your business

How to optimize website content to improve your search engine ranking ( SEO )

Setting up your Google My Business listing and other online directories

Getting started with social media

How email marketing can grow your business and encourage repeat customers

Developing a cohesive brand voice online

Engaging with customers virtually and building relationships on the web

Join us to learn how to build the foundation for your business’ web presence.