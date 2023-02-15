The WordCamp Asia 2023 team provides a Livestream of the event for WordPress users who want to participate online. Anyone, regardless of location, can join the event from the comfort of their home, office, or wherever they are participating in the event. It will make it easier for people to get involved and learn from the lineup of WordCamp Asia 2023 speakers. Tracks 1, 2, and 3 presentations at WordCamp Asia 2023 will be live-streamed on YouTube. WordCamp Asia 2023 live-stream schedule can be found on the official website.

Users can simply select the presentations they wish to attend and click the link to the track, without the need for any special tickets. In addition to the live streams, all of the sessions will be published on WordPress.tv after the event for those who may have missed any of the sessions or want to watch them again.

WordCamp Asia 2023 will take place from 17 – 19 February 2023. Saturday, 18 February, and Sunday, 19 February are the two conference days. There are several subjects to choose from, including: