WordCamp Europe 2023 will take place in Athens on June 9th and 10th. The first day will include a conference about “WordPress Now”, everything that can be currently achieved with WordPress, and the second day will be “WordPress Tomorrow”, all the exciting things that are just around the corner for WordPress. The Megaron Athens International Conference Centre is a large, central location in Athens. It has many meetings and auditoriums that can accommodate 6,000 people.

The WordCamp conference offers many opportunities to learn and share ideas. You could attend one of the many sessions, or take part in a hands-on activity or workshop. Plus, you can network with other attendees. There will be talks on a variety of topics for all levels of WordPress knowledge and experience. You can also meet sponsors and other attendees, take part in product demos and talk to employees from different companies. It will be a great chance to network with many people of different backgrounds.

The topics of WordCamp Europe

Development

Third-Party Integrations (Payment Gateway, API , AI etc.) and or using AI with WordPress

CI/CD

Headless CMS

Coding Best Practices

ReactJS for PHP Developers / Building Blocks

Extending WordPress

Tools for System Administration and DevOps

Site Editor (from a developer perspective)

WordPress Security, Hosting Security, Penetration Testing of WordPress Core/Themes/Plugin

Business

Content monetization

Profitable business solutions

Recurring revenue

GDPR Compliance (from a blogger or agency perspective)

Maintenance and other services

Site Editor (from a business perspective)

Customer Support

Client prospecting

Freelancing

eCommerce

and many more including Community & People and Design.

WordCamp is currently looking for speakers and it simply asks that you have the skills and knowledge to give a great speech. Even if you are a beginner, they believe that your passion will make up for anything else. You can apply to be a speaker in WordCamp here.

Timeline (still being updated)