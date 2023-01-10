WordCamp Europe 2023 will take place in Athens on June 9th and 10th. The first day will include a conference about “WordPress Now”, everything that can be currently achieved with WordPress, and the second day will be “WordPress Tomorrow”, all the exciting things that are just around the corner for WordPress. The Megaron Athens International Conference Centre is a large, central location in Athens. It has many meetings and auditoriums that can accommodate 6,000 people.
The WordCamp conference offers many opportunities to learn and share ideas. You could attend one of the many sessions, or take part in a hands-on activity or workshop. Plus, you can network with other attendees. There will be talks on a variety of topics for all levels of WordPress knowledge and experience. You can also meet sponsors and other attendees, take part in product demos and talk to employees from different companies. It will be a great chance to network with many people of different backgrounds.
The topics of WordCamp Europe
Development
- Third-Party Integrations (Payment Gateway, API, AI etc.) and or using AI with WordPress
- CI/CD
- Headless CMS
- Coding Best Practices
- ReactJS for PHP Developers / Building Blocks
- Extending WordPress
- Tools for System Administration and DevOps
- Site Editor (from a developer perspective)
- WordPress Security, Hosting Security, Penetration Testing of WordPress Core/Themes/Plugin
Business
- Content monetization
- Profitable business solutions
- Recurring revenue
- GDPR Compliance (from a blogger or agency perspective)
- Maintenance and other services
- Site Editor (from a business perspective)
- Customer Support
- Client prospecting
- Freelancing
- eCommerce
and many more including Community & People and Design.
WordCamp is currently looking for speakers and it simply asks that you have the skills and knowledge to give a great speech. Even if you are a beginner, they believe that your passion will make up for anything else. You can apply to be a speaker in WordCamp here.
Timeline (still being updated)
- 2nd week of December — Call For Speakers opens.
- 1st week of February — Call For Speakers closes.
- February — selection process.
- 2nd week of March — applicants receive a response to their applications.
- 2nd week of April — speakers announcement.
- 1st of May — speakers slides deadline.
- 8th of June — soundcheck.
- 9th and 10th of June — conference days!