After the success of the two previous WordFest Live events, we’re back with more. WordFest Live is a celebration of you, the WordPress community. You’ll find sessions focused on WordPress, remote working, and your mental wellbeing.
Tips for remote working
Join us as we spend 24-hours connecting, learning, and celebrating together. The number of sessions will be 48 in just 24 hours. There will be two stages for speakers, each will speak for approximately 1 hour. The events will start at 12:00 am on March 4th in the GMT timezone. You can check the local times for your timezone easily on the WordFest website by selecting your timezone.
Event schedule
Stage one
- Remote Leadership; How To Lead Humans In A Way That Makes It OK To Feel Human
- Sticks and Stones will Break Bones, but Words Really Do Matter
- How To Use Admin Day to Manage Your Freelancer Stress
- Why you need Website Performance as a Mindset
- Getting Started With Podcasting For Developers
- Benefits Of Being A Part Of A Community
- Working in the WordPress Ecosystem
- WooCommerce Automation – tips and tricks to save your time and money
- Dealing with Epilepsy and Mental Disorders in the Tech Space/Community
- Designing Remote
- How Can We Make Digital Technology More Sustainable?
- Contributing to WordPress – How Working For Free Could Turn Out To Be One Of Your Smartest Investments Ever
- Reduce, Reuse, Recycle: Social Media Content Repurposing
- Work/Life Balance While Open Sourcing
- MoveON: Dealing with Anxiety and Anger
- Take Charge Of Your Day: Tactics To Get More Done Without More Stress
- My Decade in Pajamas
- Hustle and Health: Creating a culture of wellness when working from home
Stage two
- Git into the Groove – Moving from Freelance to Collaborative Workflow
- Measuring Success: How to Set Your KPIs
- Dealing With The Emotional Impact Of Customer-Facing Roles
- Wait, wuuut? Where did my CMS go?
- 5 Quick Design Tips To Level Up Your Web Designs
- Breath in, breath out… The Checklist and Guide to recover your site and reputation after a hack
- Decoupled E-Commerce For Waldo’s Friends With React And GraphQL
- WordPress For School Children – Onboarding To Contribution
- Staying In Your Spotlight
- Zero Waste Web Design
- Content Optimization & The Future of AI in Content and SEO
- How To Make Remote Work
- How to use composer *properly* with WordPress
- How To Turn Stream Of Consciousness To Stream Of Creativity
- Find the Funny
- Virtual Happiness Hour — the weekly video call that motivates a community and makes an impact
- Spicing Up Online Presentations With Open Source Tools
- Mocking Up Accessible Designs
- Never Say Never, Again
- Colouring for Relaxation (Yes you can!)
- “Always On” Culture is a Killer: A Remote Survival Guide
- Overcoming Adversity: Keeping Yourself Together When Everything Falls Apart
- The Cost of Contribution
- A Rookie’s Reflection – My First-Year Journey with WordPress and Accessibility