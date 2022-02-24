REGISTER FOR THE EVENT

After the success of the two previous WordFest Live events, we’re back with more. WordFest Live is a celebration of you, the WordPress community. You’ll find sessions focused on WordPress, remote working, and your mental wellbeing.

Tips for remote working

Join us as we spend 24-hours connecting, learning, and celebrating together. The number of sessions will be 48 in just 24 hours. There will be two stages for speakers, each will speak for approximately 1 hour. The events will start at 12:00 am on March 4th in the GMT timezone. You can check the local times for your timezone easily on the WordFest website by selecting your timezone.

Event schedule

Stage one

Remote Leadership; How To Lead Humans In A Way That Makes It OK To Feel Human

Sticks and Stones will Break Bones, but Words Really Do Matter

How To Use Admin Day to Manage Your Freelancer Stress

Why you need Website Performance as a Mindset

Getting Started With Podcasting For Developers

Benefits Of Being A Part Of A Community

Working in the WordPress Ecosystem

WooCommerce Automation – tips and tricks to save your time and money

Dealing with Epilepsy and Mental Disorders in the Tech Space/Community

Designing Remote

How Can We Make Digital Technology More Sustainable?

Contributing to WordPress – How Working For Free Could Turn Out To Be One Of Your Smartest Investments Ever

Reduce, Reuse, Recycle: Social Media Content Repurposing

Work/Life Balance While Open Sourcing

MoveON: Dealing with Anxiety and Anger

Take Charge Of Your Day: Tactics To Get More Done Without More Stress

My Decade in Pajamas

Hustle and Health: Creating a culture of wellness when working from home

Stage two