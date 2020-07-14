In this time of uncertainty, we need to ensure server security because hackers are not sleeping and are trying to somehow use your data. No need to say, how harmful can be client’s data loss. In this review, I’m bringing your attention to the five most critical things to check to ensure your server is secure.

Let’s explore them deeper.

Things #1: Secure Server Communications

Establishing a secure server communication protocol is essential to be compliant with various standards and security best practices. This may include: using secure protocols: SSH for connecting to a remote server, FTPs for exchanging files, HTTPS for web sites, and also using VPN and private networks.

Things #2: Authentication Policies and Access Control

You can enforce two-factor authentication and strong access policies but a weak password can ruin all you’ve done. So, be sure all passwords are strong, securely stored, and are changed regularly–Imunify360 professionals recommend changing passwords every three months.

Things #3: Server Updating and Patching

It is not secure at all to run an outdated software or a kernel with known vulnerabilities–it is like leaving an open door for hackers. So, it is very important to keep your software, kernel, and server secured. Luckily, now you can upgrade your kernel without rebooting, using live kernel patch services such as Ksplice or Ksplice alternative – KernelCare (migration from Ksplice to KernelCare is automated).

Things #4: Firewall and Ant-Malware Protection

No matter it is a known website with a lot of unique visitors or a small “clubby” page, hackers are waiting for you to false step to use your data in their own interests. And a good firewall with anti-malware protection and malware-cleaning and scheduled scanning features is a must. Imunify360 is the best choice for web hosting companies.

Things #5: Server Backup and Restore

Imagine, you’ve done your best to secure your server but no one can see the future for sure and something unpredictable happened. But you can cushion a shock in such a situation and backup all data and keep it encrypted and doing this regularly and routinely. You can check Acronis or your control panel backup solution.

What’s next?

Although cybersecurity is very complex and complicated, it is in our hands to make things more predictable by ensuring at least these five points are covered. You should consider it an essential part of your server security strategy, not just a convenience.