CloudFest is beginning with the opening speech, and it will last full three days to cover every bit of cloud. We are covering the whole event with the latest news and speeches. The timestamps are based on the GMT timezone and the latest updates come to the top.

08:59: Sonja explains Intel’s vision for “Going Beyond the Platform”. While optimization and collaboration are the keywords for this title, Sonja tells more about the security features of Intel products.

08:45: The opening speech has ended. Now Sonja Pierer, business consumption director of Intel will come for her speech.

08:30: The opening speech has begun.