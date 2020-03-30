Although Google needs time to embrace decentralized web technology, smaller search engines are interested in decentralized web technology. Opera web browser started to support websites using .crypto domain names from Unstoppable Domains and the .eth ones from Ethereum Name Service.

Blockchain domains

Brad Kam, the co-founder of Unstoppable Domains, talked about the approaches of the web browser to the decentralized web, said:

“We are still in the early days, comparable with the web in the mid 1990s. We’re just starting to see the tools work such that people can build their own website. Also, we’re seeing some early companies launch their own decentralized websites.”

Blockchain-powered web domain services are in the market with their blockchain domains .eth and .crypto. There are many investors and crypto enthusiasts that invested millions of dollars in Ethereum Name Service and their .eth web addresses and the .crypto addresses from Unstoppable Domains.

Expansion to Europe

Opera users in Scandinavia and the US have Web 3 capabilities and can a built-in crypto wallet across its mobile and computer browsers. With this support announcement, Opera becomes the second major web browser to support the decentralized web after Unstoppable Domains’ own browser. At the same time, Opera added several new features that bring the blockchain-browsing experience to a new level.

Now, Opera expands to the rest of the EU, including Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, and Switzerland. It means to have the ability to access the cloudless, decentralized web of the future through IPFS-protocol support, which rethinks the way we access data online. They can also send and receive cryptocurrencies more easily by registering .crypto wallet addresses in a way similar to .com or .org domains.